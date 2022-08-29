2 teenagers wounded in northwest Fresno shooting

The 16-year-old and the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenage boys are in the hospital after a shooting in northwest Fresno on Sunday evening.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old victims were in a vehicle along with another 17-year-old when someone opened fire on them in the area of Gettysburg and Polk.

Around 10-20 shots were fired, according to police. The vehicle ended up crashing through a fence, and the three boys got out and ran away.

Officers found the victims in the area of Barcus and Donner. The two teens with gunshot wounds were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The third teen was not injured, and police were speaking with him about the shooting.

Detectives say they are working to find information about the suspects. They are looking for video surveillance from homes in the neighborhood and are speaking with witnesses.

