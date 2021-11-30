Man and child injured after shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man and child injured after shooting in NW Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and child were both hurt after a shooting in northwest Fresno sent people rushing for safety.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Fairmont and Holt Avenues around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire between people in a car and others who were standing outside.

One man was hit by a bullet that ricocheted.

Police say those involved ran away and in the rush, a child was pushed to the ground and hit their head.

The child was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Officers detained some people but they haven't confirmed if they are involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnostray bullet
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News