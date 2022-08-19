Meetings to be held for families who lost homes in Oak Fire

Mariposa County families that had their homes or property damaged by the Oak Fire will be able to learn about clean-up help at two upcoming events.

The county will be providing information about the Oak Fire debris removal process.

That meeting is happening at 7 Friday night in the Mariposa High School Auditorium.

It will also be live streamed on the Mariposa County Facebook page.

Then on Saturday, there's a Right of Entry Workshop from 9 am to 4 pm, helping residents fill out forms to allow contractors to begin debris clean up on properties.

It's also at Mariposa High.

Anyone who had a building 120 square feet or larger destroyed by the Fire is eligible for the debris removal program.

