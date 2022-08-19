Meetings to be held for families who lost homes in Oak Fire

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County families that had their homes or property damaged by the Oak Fire will be able to learn about clean-up help at two upcoming events.
The county will be providing information about the Oak Fire debris removal process.
That meeting is happening at 7 Friday night in the Mariposa High School Auditorium.
It will also be live streamed on the Mariposa County Facebook page.
Then on Saturday, there's a Right of Entry Workshop from 9 am to 4 pm, helping residents fill out forms to allow contractors to begin debris clean up on properties.
It's also at Mariposa High.
Anyone who had a building 120 square feet or larger destroyed by the Fire is eligible for the debris removal program.
