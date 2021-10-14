disney+ day

Olaf from 'Frozen' getting new series of shorts on Disney+ recounting classic tales

Olaf is back, just in time for winter - this time in a new series of shorts coming to Disney+ in November.

In "Olaf Presents," Olaf will recount five classic Disney animated stories - "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Moana" and "Tangled."

Disney teases: "The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales."

Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the "Frozen" films, will return to voice the character in these series. It's directed by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and produced by Jennifer Newfield.

"Olaf Presents" will premiere on Disney+ on November 12 as part of the Disney+ Day lineup of new programming. Click here to see what else will be released that day.

Watch the trailer for "Home Sweet Home Alone," which will premiere on Disney+ for Disney+ Day on November 12.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
