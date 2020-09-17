Society

Olympians transform into favorite Avenger ahead of video game launch

Four well-known Olympians reassembled as their favorite Avenger in support of Marvel's Avengers video game launch.

Real-life sports heroes Simone Biles, Jagger Eaton, Nathan Adrian and Allyson Felix agreed to a make-over by beauty influencer Kandee Johnson to celebrate the highly anticipated game.

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Biles transformed into Black Widow, while Olympic swimmer Adrian revamped into Thor, track and field Olympian Felix morphed into the one and only Ms. Marvel, and skateboard Olympian Eaton was made over into Captain America.

The stars were captured in their outfits and make-up in a photo shoot led by Peter Yang, in which each of the athletes were asked about their favorite Avenger.

When Adrian was asked who his real-life Hulk was, he said, "My mom or sister. You get diagnosed with cancer and your mom is like 'Okay my flight is tomorrow,' and I'm like 'What?!' You know she's there, and nothing is going to stop her from being there for her baby boy."

SEE RELATED STORY: 5-year-old boy with rare brain cancer joins Avengers cast for premiere of 'Endgame'

More of their reactions can be heard in the video player above.

SEE MORE RELATED:

'Avengers: Endgame' movie brings out die hard fans on premiere night

Marvel Studios announces new lead African American and female superhero films
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywomen athletesgamesmovieolympicsathletesmarvelvideo game
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 244,756 acres burned with 18% containment
Why is the Creek Fire so hard to control?
Fresno shootings within hours of each other leave 2 dead
Join ABC30, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
SQF Complex Fire: 122,835 acres burned, 12% contained
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Merced Co.
Man shot in the head outside store in west central Fresno
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
2 men shot after fight inside southeast Fresno hotel room
19-year-old shot and killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
Creek Fire is 10th largest wildfire in CA's modern history
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
More TOP STORIES News