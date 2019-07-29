One year since firefighter Brian Hughes killed while battling Ferguson Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3845967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighter Brian Hughes, 33, was killed in the line of duty at the Ferguson Fire, Sunday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been one year since firefighter Brian Hughes, 33, from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks was killed in the line of duty while battling the Ferguson Fire.Hughes was a captain of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots.The firefighter and his crew were engaged in a tactical firing operation on the east side of the Ferguson Fire.They were operating in an area with a large amount of tree mortality. The Hughes was struck by a tree. He was treated at the scene but passed away before he could be transported to a hospital."The team at Sequoia and Kings National Parks is devastated by this terrible news," says parks superintendent Woody Smeck. "Our deepest condolences go out to the firefighter's family and loved ones. We grieve this loss with you."16 days before Hughes died CAL FIRE heavy equipment operator Braden Varney was killed when his dozer rolled over while he was building a fire break.In addition to those two fatalities, the Ferguson Fire injured seven firefighters.