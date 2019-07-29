One year since firefighter Brian Hughes killed while battling Ferguson Fire

Last July, 33-year-old Brian Hughes, a captain of the Arrowhead Hotshots, died while battling the Ferguson Fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been one year since firefighter Brian Hughes, 33, from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks was killed in the line of duty while battling the Ferguson Fire.

Hughes was a captain of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots.

LINK: Memorial Website for Brian Hughes

The firefighter and his crew were engaged in a tactical firing operation on the east side of the Ferguson Fire.
They were operating in an area with a large amount of tree mortality. The Hughes was struck by a tree. He was treated at the scene but passed away before he could be transported to a hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighter Brian Hughes, 33, was killed in the line of duty at the Ferguson Fire, Sunday morning.



"The team at Sequoia and Kings National Parks is devastated by this terrible news," says parks superintendent Woody Smeck. "Our deepest condolences go out to the firefighter's family and loved ones. We grieve this loss with you."



16 days before Hughes died CAL FIRE heavy equipment operator Braden Varney was killed when his dozer rolled over while he was building a fire break.

RELATED: Firefighters mourn loss of dozer operator who died while battling Ferguson Fire

In addition to those two fatalities, the Ferguson Fire injured seven firefighters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countyferguson
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Power restored to customers in Fresno County
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Bystander rescues 2 at Reedley Beach a day after five children nearly drowned
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire near Fowler
Show More
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
More TOP STORIES News