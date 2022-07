1 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Orange Cove apartment complex, deputies say

Orange Cove police were initially called to the scene, where they found two victims at an apartment complex.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Orange Cove.

It happened just after 3 Wednesday morning on E Street between 8th and Railroad Avenue.

Orange Cove police were initially called to the scene, where they found two victims at an apartment complex.

A man and a woman were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died.

The man is expected to be okay.

It is not known what led up to the shooting.