'Live With Kelly and Ryan's After Oscar Show' returns with love letter to the movies

NEW YORK -- "" will return once again the Monday morning after Hollywood's biggest night.Sunday night's 93rd Academy Awards will be unlike any other and this year, the "Live" team will offer a love letter to the world of movies -- both past and present.On April 26, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will kick off the program with an epic celebration of the movies -- including a video valentine to the cinema.Look out for appearances from Cynthia Erivo, Arsenio Hall, Kristin Chenoweth, Dylan McDermott, Jimmy Kimmel, David Muir, Lionel Richie, Ciara Bravo and more sharing their favorite movies of all time.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Live's After Oscar Show" will attend the big festivities virtually.But as always, the show will be the first to speak to the winners after they accept their Oscar statuettes and walk off stage."Live's After Oscar Show" will also salute the legendary awards broadcast and will showcase the top highlights from Hollywood's biggest night.Ripa and Seacrest will also recap the biggest fashion of the night and the glamorous looks of the nominees, presenters and other participants.Style superstar Carson Kressley and "Extra" correspondent and Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst will join the "Live" hosts to discuss the big red carpet moments."Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs weekdays on this ABC station. Check local listings.