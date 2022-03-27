Oscars

Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards red carpet interviews

EMBED <>More Videos

Stars arrive on the red carpet for Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- As they arrive for the 94th Academy Awards, the stars are speaking to entertainment guru George Pennacchio about Hollywood's biggest night.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Saniyya Sidney and Nyle DiMarco are a few of the early arrivals to the red carpet, showing off their unique looks and sharing their thoughts about the Oscars.

RELATED: Full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards

Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage of the Oscars begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angelesoscarsacademy awardsoscar fashionsotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
See all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
Watch 'Live's After Oscars Show' on Monday!
LIVE: Stars arrive on 2022 Oscars red carpet
Adassa prepares for Oscars 'Encanto' performance
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Stars arrive on 2022 Oscars red carpet
1 killed in mobile home fire in Livingston, officials say
Pedestrian killed on Highway 180 in central Fresno, CHP says
Woman stabbed in west central Fresno, police say
Body found in Walmart parking lot in Selma, police say
1 hospitalized after crash on HWY 168 in Fresno County, CHP says
Visalia man stabbed to death, roommate arrested
Show More
15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering 18-year-old in Merced
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
Man stabbed to death in Lemoore, 1 arrested
Change coming to vacant building impacting Clovis shopping center
Man shot while in car in Fresno County, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News