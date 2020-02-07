Arts & Entertainment

Oscar Best Actor nominees on the roles that got them nominated

NEW YORK -- Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for an Oscar in the lead actor category.

Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for the fourth time, but he has never won an Oscar. He was nominated previously for 2005's "Walk the Line" and 2012's "The Master," supporting actor for 2000's "Gladiator."

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for his work in "The Revenant" in 2016. This is his 7th nomination.

This is the second year in a row that Adam Driver is up for an award. He's nominated for playing Charlie in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce are first-time nominees.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to each of the actors about what made their roles standout as special this year.

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

  • Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"


  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"


    • Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
    Central California coronavirus cases
    3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
    California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
    Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
    Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
    Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
    Show More
    15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
    Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
    Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
    CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
    Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
    More TOP STORIES News