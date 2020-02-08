Arts & Entertainment

How the Oscars statue is made

BROOKLYN, New York -- It's every actor's dream to win an Oscar in Hollywood, but the ultimate movie trophy is prepped and plated in Brooklyn.

Epner Technology has been "dressing" Oscar Statuette in Laser Gold since 2016.

Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern NY, about two hours out of the city, creates the statues, and then Epner Technology suits Oscar in Laser Gold, originally developed Laser Gold for Xerox and later modified the process for NASA Spacecraft.

The Oscars chose Epner Technology in 2016 to help return the Statues to their original art form and legendary luster.

Deposited by electroplating, Laser Gold is a pure 24 kt gold that is also three times harder than ordinary pure gold.

Dave Epner, president of Epner Technology, walked Sandy Kenyon through the process.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on how the famous Oscar statues are made.



Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbrooklynnew york citystatueoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News