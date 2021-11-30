Pets & Animals

Rare, deep-sea Pacific footballfish washes up on San Diego, California beach

The Pacific footballfish is usually found about 2,000 to 3,000 feet beneath the sea, where sunlight does not penetrate.
EMBED <>More Videos

Rare, monstrous-looking fish washes up on San Diego beach

SAN DIEGO, California -- This is really the stuff of nightmares. A rare, monstrous-looking fish recently washed ashore in San Diego, California.

It's called the Pacific footballfish, and it's one of the larger anglerfish species.

Jay Beiler encountered the fish on Nov. 13 when it washed up at Torrey Pines State Beach.

"At first I thought it was a - like a jellyfish or something, and then I went and looked at it a little more carefully, and some other people were gathered around it too, and then I saw that it was this very unusual fish...It's the stuff of nightmares - mouth almost looked bloody! I'd say it was nearly a foot long," Beiler told local media, according to Storyful.

It is usually found 2,000 to 3,000 feet beneath the sea, where sunlight doesn't penetrate, according to the California Academy of Sciences. The fish use a fleshy, bioluminescent lure from their heads to attract prey.

The species has only been seen a few times in California - including Orange County, where it washed up near Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach in May.



MORE | Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on SoCal beach
EMBED More News Videos

A monstrous-looking fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean washed up on an Orange County beach recently, a rare find that has delighted local marine life specialists.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniabeachesfishoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on SoCal beach
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News