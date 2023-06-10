WATCH LIVE

Roads closed in Central Fresno after bicyclist hit by car

Saturday, June 10, 2023 4:17PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roads closed in Central Fresno after a bicyclist was hit by car.

The collision happened on Pine and Palm avenues Saturday morning.

It's unknown what led up to the collision but the biker had non-life-threatening injuries.

Palm Avenue going south from McKinley Avenue has been blocked.

Drugs or alcohol are not factors in this crash. The driver is cooperating with Fresno Police.

Police did not provide an estimated time for when roads will reopen.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

