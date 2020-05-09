Community & Events

Valley high school senior bursts into tears after dad makes her prom wish come true

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- When prom was canceled, the father of one Parlier High School senior thought it would be the perfect opportunity to make his wish come true.

The dad managed to surprise his daughter by being her date to a dance in their own backyard.

Katlyn Morfin is the senior class president for Parlier High and was naturally devastated to miss out on her senior prom.

But her parents weren't going to let that happen.

They managed to get her out of the house for a few hours, and they got to work transforming their own backyard into a night to remember.

When she came back, her father, Ralph Morfin, was waiting at the front door with a bouquet of donuts, a corsage, and a sign reading, 'I know you 'DONUT' have anything to do tonight... will you go to prom with me? Love, Dad'.

Katlyn, who is also the 2019 Parlier Roundup Queen, thought that just meant getting ready in the dress she'd picked out to wear to this year's Roundup and having Cattlemens Steakhouse in the car.

But Ralph had her close her eyes and took her to their backyard, where she burst into tears seeing what her parents had done.

They danced all night long and her parents say she had the time of her life.

As a little girl, Ralph had always told his daughter he would be her prom date, so this managed to make both their wishes come true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsparlierpromcommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
Central California coronavirus cases
Hurdles in place before next phase for Fresno County
Police identify man found dead in central Fresno alley as father of 5
Fresno restaurant fined $1,000 for opening doors after receiving warning from city
Bass Lake businesses open for season
California's Hispanic community hardest hit by COVID-19
Show More
CA legislative analyst projects deficits totaling up to $126 billion through 2024
CHP Merced K9 finds drugs, cash hidden inside deodorant
Newsom signs executive order to provide mail-in ballots to voters during pandemic
Driver license permit expiration dates extended by DMV
Coalinga declares all its businesses 'essential'
More TOP STORIES News