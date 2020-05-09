Valley high school senior bursts into tears after dad makes her prom wish come true

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- When prom was canceled, the father of one Parlier High School senior thought it would be the perfect opportunity to make his wish come true.The dad managed to surprise his daughter by being her date to a dance in their own backyard.Katlyn Morfin is the senior class president for Parlier High and was naturally devastated to miss out on her senior prom.But her parents weren't going to let that happen.They managed to get her out of the house for a few hours, and they got to work transforming their own backyard into a night to remember.When she came back, her father, Ralph Morfin, was waiting at the front door with a bouquet of donuts, a corsage, and a sign reading, 'I know you 'DONUT' have anything to do tonight... will you go to prom with me? Love, Dad'.Katlyn, who is also the 2019 Parlier Roundup Queen, thought that just meant getting ready in the dress she'd picked out to wear to this year's Roundup and having Cattlemens Steakhouse in the car.But Ralph had her close her eyes and took her to their backyard, where she burst into tears seeing what her parents had done.They danced all night long and her parents say she had the time of her life.As a little girl, Ralph had always told his daughter he would be her prom date, so this managed to make both their wishes come true.