2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Parlier neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in a Parlier neighborhood early on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Ann Avenue near Milton Avenue.

Investigators say the flames damaged at least two homes, with one structure sustaining major damages.

Fire officials say everyone got out of the homes safely, and no injuries were reported.

Crews will be spending the next few hours cleaning up and working to make sure flames do not spread to any other homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
