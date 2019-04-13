Part of Highway 180 shut down due to multiple-vehicle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Highway lanes are back open.

Traffic heading east on Highway 180 has been disrupted and part of the freeway shut down because of a crash involving multiple vehicles.



According to authorities, a motorcyclist lost control at Highway 180 and Cedar, causing at least five or six other collisions down the road.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and took himself to hospital.

Fire trucks and police officers are at the scene. Crews are working to clear debris and overturned vehicles.
