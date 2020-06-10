Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death after 2-day manhunt; 4 officers wounded

Suspect down. Several officers wounded. — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 11, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in the city of Paso Robles on California's Central Coast say 26-year-old Mason Lira is dead after shooting several law enforcement officers in the last few days.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says Lira was killed Thursday by officers who were searching for him as part of a massive manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officers from different agencies.Authorities say Lira shot a homeless man to death and over the course of that day and the next, wounded four officers, including a deputy, Blake Bursiaga, from Kings County.The series of events began on Wednesday, when Lira allegedly opened fire at the Paso Robles Police headquarters.Nicholas Dreyfus, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputy, was shot in the head as he was responding to a call for help from dispatchers inside the police headquarters.He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.That started a massive two-day manhunt involving several hundred officers from different agencies.Hours after the shooting, authorities found the body of a homeless man near the Paso Robles Amtrak station, who had been shot to death. Authorities believe Lira killed the man.After hours of searching yielded no result, a clerk at a Chevron gas station in Paso Robles spotted Lira overnight on Thursday, according to ABC station KEYT-TV.The clerk said he seemed nervous and was "sweating profusely," but did not show a weapon while inside.Officers responding to the sighting at the Chevron began looking for him at a nearby riverbed of the Salinas River, where authorities say LiraEventually, after firing at and wounding three more officers, he tried to escape towards Highway 101 when he was shot by law enforcement, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says.Officer found two handguns in his possession that are believed to have been stolen in the city of San Luis Obispo a few days before the shooting.San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a press conference on Wednesday that while evading authorities over the course of the manhunt, Lira hid in bushes and constantly moved from place to place, using 'military-style tactics'."He was prepared to move and act as though this was a fairly tactical ambush," said Sheriff Parkinson.Law enforcement agencies in Kings, Tulare and Santa Barbara counties were assisting with the search, along with the California Highway Patrol and the FBI.Besides Deputy Bursiaga from Kings County and Deputy Dreyfus from San Luis Obispo County, the two other injured officers are with the California Highway Patrol and the Arroyo Grande Police Department.All four injured officers are in hospital and are expected to recover.Lira has a criminal past in and ties to the Central Valley.Public court documents show he once lived in Fresno and Visalia. He has previous offenses in Tulare County, and two open cases, including assault and battery charges.Lira's father, Jose Lira, told Action News his son has a history of mental illness and that he doesn't take his medication. Lira has been in and out of hospitals and jail for most of his life.