Patient files lawsuit against Fresno doctor accused of sex crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno urgent care doctor is now facing a lawsuit from the patient who said he touched her sexually for no apparent reason.
Action News first reported on Dr.Tou Vang's criminal charges and the state medical board investigation back in March.
The woman claimed Vang unnecessarily examined her sexual organs even though she repeatedly asked him to stop.
Prosecutors filed five felony sex counts against Vang, and he initially shut down his practice.
A judge on the case has now ordered that even as he fights the charges, he cannot treat female patients without a third party chaperone.
The patient also filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Vang last month.
