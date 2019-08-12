Patient files lawsuit against Fresno doctor accused of sex crimes

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno urgent care doctor is now facing a lawsuit from the patient who said he touched her sexually for no apparent reason.

Action News first reported on Dr.Tou Vang's criminal charges and the state medical board investigation back in March.

The woman claimed Vang unnecessarily examined her sexual organs even though she repeatedly asked him to stop.

Prosecutors filed five felony sex counts against Vang, and he initially shut down his practice.

A judge on the case has now ordered that even as he fights the charges, he cannot treat female patients without a third party chaperone.

The patient also filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Vang last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doctor arrestedfresnodoctorssex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41, CHP says
UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland prepares for retirement
Police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run in central Fresno
Family of central Fresno stabbing victim search for answers
Fresno Grizzlies founder John Carbray has died
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
Show More
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Crews investigate suspicious house fire in central Fresno
Man with 230+ animals living in "deplorable conditions" arrested: Constable
Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety
Gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign
More TOP STORIES News