Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton navigate new Marvel Universe realm in 'Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania'

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is kicking off the next phase of stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man; Kathryn Newton joins the cast as his daughter, Cassie, and says she's slowly learning the ways of the MCU.

HOLLYWOOD -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is kicking off the next phase of stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang - also known as Ant-Man.

And what is he in for? So much.

"A lot has happened in this guy's life," said Rudd. "You want to say, 'Boy, he can't catch a break. These people. Here we go again!' He's already saved the universe. I mean, my God, can't the guy just like, sit and breathe for 10 minutes before he has to go up and face Kang the Conqueror?"

Clearly, Rudd is letting us know there is humor mixed in with the action on "Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania."

A big part of the film centers on Lang and his desire to be a present and loving father. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as his daughter, the now grown-up Cassie Lang. The young actress says she is still trying to get the hang of this "Marvel Universe secrets" thing.

"I keep spoiling stuff in interviews. I have not been trained well enough to be part of the MCU," laughed Newton. "I've always wanted to be a Marvel superhero my whole life. It's a dream come true. It really is. Like, I saw 'Iron Man' when I was eight years old. I was like, 'I want to be a Marvel superhero, and if I'm not a Marvel superhero by the time I'm 25, I should get another career figured out.' That was like my goal. So I'm proof that if you dream, dream big, because your dream will come true because mine did."

"Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania" is in theaters Friday, Feb. 17.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.