Ant Man

Paul Rudd gifts 12-year-old boy signed Ant-Man helmet after classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

By Chloe Melas
EMBED <>More Videos

Paul Rudd FaceTimes boy, 12, after classmates refuse to sign yearbook

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Paul Rudd showed a young fan some much-deserved kindness.

The actor reached out to a Brody Ridder, 12, after learning the boy was being alienated at his middle school.

Ridder made headlines in his hometown of Westminster, Colorado after his mother posted a photo to Facebook, revealing that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

She also shared a note her son wrote to himself on the blank pages, "Hope you make some more friends -- Brody Ridder."

Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Avengers franchise, turns out to be the young boy's favorite superhero.

When Rudd caught wind of what had happened, the actor reached out to the boy and his family and arranged a FaceTime call, according to a post from the Brody's mother.

Rudd followed it up with a handwritten note and a signed Ant-Man helmet.

"It was great talking to you the other day," Rudd wrote in the note posted by the boy's mom to social media. "It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is - me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul."

CNN has reached out to Rudd's team for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradocelebrityyearbookchildrenentertainmentgiftsacts of kindnessmarvelant manfeel good
ANT MAN
Before 'Avengers: Endgame', look back at Marvel's box office hits
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire: Sprinklers protecting giant sequoias, 2,340 acres burn
Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck in Fresno County
Man and woman shot and killed in Central Fresno
Man shot several times in southeast Fresno
Thousands without power in Fresno
Tulare Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
Man arrested for carjacking FedEx driver in central Fresno
Show More
Shocking video shows Sanger woman allegedly lighting man on fire
Fresno's first retail cannabis shop to open its doors on Monday
Valley prison inmates can now earn a Fresno State bachelor's degree
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Good Sports: Merced's young world champion takes on boxing world
More TOP STORIES News