Pay hike being discussed for Fresno mayor, council members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A resolution expected to be introduced Thursday at Fresno City Hall would give council members and the mayor a 69 percent raise.The proposal from Council Vice-President Tyler Maxwell would have newly-elected council members have their salary go from $80,000 a year to $135,000 a year.The mayor's salary would jump from $130,000 to $219,000 a year.The resolution is designed to make a city council member's salary equal to that of Fresno County supervisors.Maxwell himself wouldn't be eligible for the raise unless he won a second term."I'm on my first term of office," he said. "It would not apply to me. However, I could understand the logic of applying council salaries and tying it to some sort of benchmark. I think that adds transparency to the public and it takes the ability to vote on future salary increases out of the hands of council members."In response to the proposal, Mayor Jerry Dyer issued a statement, saying, "A 69-percent raise in one year is significant. A more responsible approach would be to provide incremental pay increases over time that will allow elected officers to receive salaries comparable to cities similar to Fresno."