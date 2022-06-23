Fresno City Council

Pay hike being discussed for Fresno mayor, council members

EMBED <>More Videos

Pay hike being discussed for Fresno mayor, council members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A resolution expected to be introduced Thursday at Fresno City Hall would give council members and the mayor a 69 percent raise.

The proposal from Council Vice-President Tyler Maxwell would have newly-elected council members have their salary go from $80,000 a year to $135,000 a year.

The mayor's salary would jump from $130,000 to $219,000 a year.

The resolution is designed to make a city council member's salary equal to that of Fresno County supervisors.

Maxwell himself wouldn't be eligible for the raise unless he won a second term.

"I'm on my first term of office," he said. "It would not apply to me. However, I could understand the logic of applying council salaries and tying it to some sort of benchmark. I think that adds transparency to the public and it takes the ability to vote on future salary increases out of the hands of council members."

In response to the proposal, Mayor Jerry Dyer issued a statement, saying, "A 69-percent raise in one year is significant. A more responsible approach would be to provide incremental pay increases over time that will allow elected officers to receive salaries comparable to cities similar to Fresno."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnojerry dyerfresno city council
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CITY COUNCIL
City of Fresno mulls program to help tenants in 'unlivable' homes
Fresno city leaders address funding for Advance Peace
Cannabis stores could begin to open throughout Fresno
Faith leaders denounce city choice to pull funding from Advance Peace
TOP STORIES
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
Valley faith leaders raise concerns about Pride Night at Fresno zoo
Houseboats at Lake Kaweah sunk, damaged, set adrift by storm
Valley restaurants awarded $3,000 loans amid post-pandemic struggles
Valley company Sun-maid hiring for jobs with $5,000 sign-on bonuses
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Kerman jewelry store
Merced Co. deputies asking for help solving deadly shooting at party
Show More
Lightning strike in Southern California kills woman and dogs
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
City of Fresno mulls program to help tenants in 'unlivable' homes
Fierce winds knock down more than 70 trees across Fresno
Wildfire causes evacuations near Millerton Lake in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News