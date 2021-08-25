58-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 58-year-old woman died after being hit by a driver in Fresno County on Wednesday morning.The California Highway Patrol says the woman was walking after midnight in the eastbound lane of Rose Avenue, east of Amber Avenue, when an oncoming driver hit her.The 58-year-old died at the scene.Investigators say that she was wearing dark clothing, and the driver did not see her.The CHP said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. Officers are investigating to determine why the woman was walking in the roadway.