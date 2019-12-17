Pedestrian killed in car crash in Atwater

A woman was killed in a crash that injured another person in Atwater on Monday.
The California Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling along Santa Fe drive west of Wallace when she swerved to avoid hitting two pedestrians - a man and a woman, walking on the shoulder of the road.
The female pedestrian was hit and pushed into the man. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
(This story is developing)
