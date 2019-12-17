Pedestrian killed in car crash in Atwater

A woman was killed in a crash that injured another person in Atwater on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling along Santa Fe drive west of Wallace when she swerved to avoid hitting two pedestrians - a man and a woman, walking on the shoulder of the road.

The female pedestrian was hit and pushed into the man. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

(This story is developing)
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
Fresno 5-year-old hit in eye after shots fired into family's home
New California laws in 2020
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
EXCLUSIVE: Atwater officer opens up about being dragged 90 feet by suspect's car
New restaurant opens in northwest Fresno, city officials hope more will come
Tulare Co detectives investigate third shooting in less than a week
Show More
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Body of Fresno man missing since August found in foothills, deputies say
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Armed homeowner finds thief outside home, detains suspect until deputies arrive
20-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Fresno Co party
More TOP STORIES News