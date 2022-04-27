Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have shut down a portion of a street in central Fresno after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver Wednesday morning.Officials said the woman was struck at about 7:45 am while crossing McKinley Avenue near Harrison Avenue, down the street from Fresno High School.The driver told police they didn't see the victim, and she was dragged by the vehicle.Investigators said the woman was not in the crosswalk.The driver is cooperating with the police, officials said. Officers do not suspect alcohol or drugs as factors in the crash.McKinley Avenue between Palm and Harrison will be closed for a few hours while officers continue their investigation.