Madera elementary school collects over 4,100 cans in canned food drive

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local elementary school is taking action to feed the community and breaking records in the process.Pershing Elementary collected thousands of canned foods over the past three weeks.Two teachers and the vice principal organized the school drive.The district says students and staff collected more than 4,100 cans, with the help of students in 31 classes.School officials say this is the largest amount ever collected by a Madera Unified school.The cans were donated to a local church, which will be giving them out in the coming weeks.