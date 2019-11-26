homicide

'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of 20-year-old Tulare Co. woman

Officials believe 23-year-old Pedro Cruz Elorza ran away from the area of Avenue 88 and Road 256 after Esperanza Silva Aldaco of Porterville was shot early Monday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's homicide detectives are searching for a man who has been identified as a "person of interest" in a homicide that occurred overnight in Terra Bella.

Aldaco was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say Elorza could be traveling to the San Diego border, and are working with federal officers to find him.

Anyone with information on Elorza's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

This is a developing story.
