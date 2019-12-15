Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Bear jumps onto car on way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Imagine how scared you would be if a bear jumped onto your car, feet away from you!

ABC30Insider Taylor Hawkins sent us a video of just that happening on Thursday afternoon.

Hawkins was on her way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park when she had stopped in a long line of vehicles.

That's when a bear sauntered over to the car right in front of hers, took a look at the trunk, and then clambered up on top of it.

Seconds later, it got spooked, jumped down and ran off.

But it didn't go far.

The unusually fearless - or unusually hungry - bear stopped on the grass just near the edge of the road and looked back at the car for a few seconds.

Hawkins recorded the whole encounter on her phone. She says no one was hurt in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssequoia national parkkings canyon national parksequoia national parkbearanimalskings canyon national park
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police searching for suspects after 2 injured in shooting
Man walking across highway hit by two cars and killed
Central playing in the D-1AA state final against Sierra Canyon
San Joaquin man accused of killing 16-year-old boy appears in court
A record-setting year for construction in Merced
New drug for sinusitis
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
Show More
30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
More TOP STORIES News