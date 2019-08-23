Pets & Animals

Cat missing for 11 years reunited with owner in New York

DUTCHESS COUNTY, New York -- A cat that had been missing for 11 years has been reunited with its owner in New York.

The kitty was rescued by the Dutchess County SPCA and found to be microchipped.

SPCA officials say it took staff member Carol O'Connell three years to get close enough to pet a stray cat that had been coming by her home every now and then.

They say that on a whim, she borrowed a scanner from the shelter and discovered the cat was chipped.

With the information from the chip, they were able to locate the owner, Maggie, who had been without her beloved feline for more than a decade.

After getting checked out and given a clean bill of health, Tiger and Maggie were reunited Thursday.

Officials say he was in remarkably good shape for having been on the streets that long.

Now, he is back with his family whom he had not seen since he was 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdutchess countypetcats
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
What a Fresno woman is going through after suffering from West Nile Virus
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
START HERE: New Fresno police chief, battle to contain Mountain Fire
First West Nile Virus death reported in Fresno County this year
Andy Hall to be announced as new Fresno Police Chief
Deputies investigating after man stabbed at Tachi Palace
Show More
100 Fresno businesses told to remove razor wire
14-year-old arrested at Visalia school for making criminal threats
Crews battle wildfire, 600 acres burned in Redding
Fresno City Council passes measure to combat panhandling
Ontario mother under arrest for death of her 2 daughters
More TOP STORIES News