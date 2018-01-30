Dog Flu Vaccine is now available at the Valley Animal Center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Valley Animal Center in Fresno posted a message to their Facebook page this afternoon that many dog owners have been waiting for.
Dog flu vaccine is now available at their location.
The cost is $25 for the initial vaccine, followed by a $25 booster given 3 weeks later. Dog flu vaccine is available at their low-cost clinic Monday-Friday 9am-5:30 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m.).
Animal experts say Canine Influenza has made its way to the Central Valley.
Veterinarians at Pet Medical Center and Spa last week confirmed the first case in Fresno County to Action News. Per Dr. Lee Ann DuMars, "The dog is positive for the strain H3N2 which is the strain that affected Chicago a couple of years ago and there were recent cases in the Bay Area."
While she says this is an isolated incident thus far, it's important to take precautions for your furry friends.
There is a vaccine. Animal experts recommend checking with your vet if this vaccine is right for your dog. Dogs must be at least 7 weeks old to receive the vaccine that comes in two rounds. The vaccine carries killed H3N2 and H3N8 strains of the virus.