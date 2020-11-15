Pets & Animals

Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course

NAPLES, Fla. -- Take a look at an enormous alligator that stopped golfers in their tracks in Florida on Wednesday.

Witnesses took pictures of the reptile at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida.

Golfers say the gator appeared to be about 17 feet long.

The alligator was spotted at the country club during tropical storm Eta.

The sheer size of the animal had many on social media questioning whether it was actually real.

However, according to David Steen, the reptile and amphibian research leader of the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there was "nothing unusual" about the size of the alligator.

"It's an iconic species and conservation success story. But in short, there's nothing unusual about this alligator or the video," he said on Twitter.

It's not the first time an alligator has been spotted on the golf course.

In 2017, American golfer Cody Gribble nudged a slumbering gator off of the fairway and into the water during the opening day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridawild animalsgolfanimalsu.s. & worldalligator
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire at vacant central Fresno home spreads to nearby occupied homes
Clovis business reopens after vandalism with racist messages
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in Orange County
17-year-old boy stabbed after neighbor disturbance in central Fresno
2 hospitalized with stab wounds may have been at SE Fresno party, police say
2 shot at central Fresno bar, authorities searching for suspects
Lemoore PD given Harley Davidson motorcycle to honor fallen officer
Show More
Man shot and killed while eating dinner outside central Fresno home
Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA
Foster Farms donates 800 turkeys to Central CA Food Bank
Merced city leaders collect gifts and money for foster children
Woman loses control of car and crashes into vineyard
More TOP STORIES News