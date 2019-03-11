theft

Good Samaritan finds 4 of the 11 stolen goats belonging to Kingsburg family in Selma

EMBED <>More Videos

They were found by a homeowner 20 miles away from where they had been stolen in Selma off Chestnut and Clarkson.

By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kristi Picquette says she and her family haven't slept in days since their goats were stolen from their pen Thursday night.

But thanks to someone posting an unfamiliar sighting on Facebook, four of the 11 are back and the family is one step closer to tracking down the whole herd.

"My heart dropped and I'm like those are our goats those are our goats," Picquette said.

That post was shared 53 times, enough to grab the attention of family friends.

After a little investigative work, Kristi tracked down the original post to find out exactly where the goats were last seen.

"Calling CHP office they did have reports of our animals being there," Picquette said.

They were found by a homeowner 20 miles away from where they had been stolen in Selma off Chestnut and Clarkson.

RELATED: Kingsburg family heartbroken after having 11 goats stolen

But it was their appetite that led to their discovery.

"They were in his yard eating flowers that were precious to him," Picquette said.

That Good Samaritan kept the animals until they were safely recovered.

Five kids set to sell at the Big Fresno Fair auction and two milkers are still missing -- one is a champion and the other is Best Stowe in Show.

"These are kids college funds and it's their business," Picquette said.

It's not just a financial hit Kristi says her children Dillon and TJ love their goats like pets, though four were returned, two of them have eye infections.

"Drop them off in a safe place please not the middle of the road like the last batch," she said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says goat theft is becoming a growing crime in the Central Valley.

Adult goats can run anywhere from $125 to $250 each.

Since January, the Sheriff's Ag Task Force has been investigating seven cases of stolen goats.

Authorities say you can help by monitoring sites like Craigslist.

The family is hoping anyone with information comes forward they are offering a $1,000 reward for their safe return.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskingsburgtheftanimals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
Kingsburg family heartbroken after having 11 goats stolen
Rapper claims $500K in jewelry, cash stolen at Cracker Barrel
2 caught after allegedly stealing over $20,000 from 97-year-old woman
TOP STORIES
Police body camera video shows violent confrontation during arrest of Fresno man
FAX bus knocks out PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno
Los Banos police investigating deadly crash on Highway 152
Man with hand tucked inside pants attempts to lure teen into bushes
Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries
Vandal shatters store window in the Tower District
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
Show More
USC student killed in off-campus robbery attempt
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Driver takes off running after hitting multiple cars on Highway 180
Authorities find vehicle of missing Marine, search continues
Valley students compete at robotics regional championship
More TOP STORIES News