Popular Fresno dog park shut for a month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular northeast Fresno dog park was scheduled to be closing on Monday as it gets some needed upgrades.The Fresno PARCS department will be adding new turf to the recreation area for pets at Todd Beamer Park.Starting Monday, workers will till the soil and plant new grass.Once finished, they'll then have to let the sod develop and rest for a month.The Dog Park is set to reopen next month on May 17, as long as the weather cooperates.In the meantime, pet owners can use Belcher Park or Woodward Park.