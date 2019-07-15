bear

Mother bear and cub caught on video poking through Oakhurst woman's chicken coops

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Oakhurst woman is hoping that local authorities can help her relocate some wild animals.

Stacy Morgan set up cameras to show her daughter the chickens the family owns, but she soon saw two unexpected visitors.

Morgan posted video of a mother and a cub poking around her coops, looking for a quick snack.

She said she doesn't blame the bears for stopping by, but she wants them to be relocated so that all parties, the bears and the chickens, can stay happy and alive.
