Pets & Animals

That is not a shark: Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- There's been a video circulating on social media showing what users are saying is a bird carrying a shark through the sky over Myrtle Beach.

But is that what really happened?

While the sea creature might be large, Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist with local media outlet WPDE, said it's actually a large Spanish mackerel being carried by an osprey.

Footage shot by Tennessee native Ashley White from the 17th floor of an apartment building where she was staying on vacation shows the fish wriggling around trying to escape capture as the bird carries it high above the beach.

The bird had grabbed the fish with its talons on June 22.

Osprey birds are, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, "locally known as fish hawks or fish eagles."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinabeachesbirdssharksfish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Pedestrian severely injured after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
140 employees on furlough after Club One Casino in Fresno forced to shut down again
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Visalia, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run
Gruesome details show how Texas soldier may have been killed
Show More
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
No charges against Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias over confrontation with protesters: DA
Firefighters battle building fire in southwest Fresno
Merced County closing parks, lakes during 4th of July weekend
More TOP STORIES News