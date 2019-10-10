PG&E shuts off power to parts of Mariposa Co., part of statewide wildfire plan affecting 800,000 customers

The outage is expected to impact about 1,800 customers in the county.
The power outage is a part of a statewide plan by the company affecting 800,000 customers across California, based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk.
PG&E announced earlier on Wednesday there would be a delay in phase 2 of its Public Safety Power Shutoff event due to changes in the weather forecast.
Here is a list of the areas that will be affected by the power outage:
- Greeley Hill
- Lake Don Pedro Subdivision area
- Granite Springs Rd Area
- Lake Mc Clure
- Merced Falls Rd Area
- Lake Mc Swain
The affected areas are shown in PINK on the map. Also, the map shows the current Briceburg Fire evacuations and advisories.
Where to go for help
PG&E has opened a Community Resource Center in Coulterville. It says the center will remain open during daylight hours only and will have restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, and air-conditioned seating.
The center is located at 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville, CA 95311.
The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is staffing its two substations in Greeley Hill and LaGrange around the clock right now.
People whose phones may not be working during the outage can go there if necessary so deputies or volunteers can radio for help.
Video: Residents prepare for the outage
Several people in Mariposa County rushed to fill up their gas tanks and gas cans so they can run generators while the power is out. There's a lot of uncertainty about how the long the outage will last, so they were preparing for at least a few days.
Employees at stores said they've had many customers stopping in for supplies, including candles, propane, water, and food.
Residents said they're thankful for the notice they received, but they hoped PG&E can come up with a better solution in the future.
"We don't want to be in a situation like the Paradise Fires last year, so that I'm appreciative of, but the other side of this is that it's kind of a Band-Aid," said Sarah Medlin.
In Northern California, PG&E began it's first phase of the Public Safety Power Shutoff around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The power outage is currently affecting more than 180,000 customers and caused major traffic delays across the Bay Area.
PG&E's website has crashed several times throughout the day as a result of customers trying to see what areas are being affected by the power outages. For the latest list of cities and counties impacted by the outages click here.