PG&E to shut off power in parts of Mariposa Co., part of statewide wildfire plan affecting 800,000 customers

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames burn near power lines. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KFSN) -- A Northern California utility says it will shut off power to more than 800,000 customers in 34 counties to reduce the risk of wildfire amid dry, windy conditions.

Pacific Gas and Electric says it expects to begin shutting down power in some areas starting just after Wednesday midnight.

Michael Lewis, senior vice president of PG&E's electric operations, said it could take "several days to fully restore power after the weather passes and safety inspections are completed."

Windy conditions are expected to last through midday Thursday.

San Francisco is the only county not affected in the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

The company says to support customers in the affected areas it will open up Community Resource Centers on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 8 a.m. It says the centers will remain open during daylight hours only and will have restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, and air-conditioned seating.

Towns in Mariposa County that will be affected by the Public Safety Power ShutOff will include: Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill, and Mariposa.

The Coulterville Fire Department will have a center open at 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville, CA 95311.



For more information about the Public Safety Power Shutoff click here.
