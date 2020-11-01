Society

13-year-old Fresno philanthropist hosts Halloween event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thirteen-year-old Fresno philanthropist Devin Cornell hosted a trunk or treat event Saturday in Downtown Fresno.

Dozens of people came out in costume to get in on the candy and photo opportunities.

Devin says he hopes to do an event to give back to the community at least once a month and is asking for your help for an upcoming Thanksgiving Basket Raffle.

People can enter the raffle for a chance to win a basket, but Devin is still looking for more donations to finish the baskets that he will give out.

Donations can be dropped off at Carter Taekwondo in east central Fresno.
