Phoebe Bridgers reveals she had an abortion last year following Supreme Court draft opinion leak

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.



Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

NEW YORK -- Phoebe Bridgers has said that she had an abortion last year."I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," the American singer-songwriter wrote in a post published to her verified Twitter account"I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill," she added. "It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."Bridgers' decision to reveal her abortion on Tuesday came in the wake of a US Supreme Court draft opinion published by Politico, which appears to show that the court would repeal the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which established a constitutional right to the procedure across the US. The story garnered explosive reaction across the board, with many questioning what the fallout of the scoop will entail for the court -- and for the country.The document written by Justice Samuel Alito was circulated in early February, Politico reported. The court's final opinion has not been disclosed, and votes and language can change before opinions are formally released.The court corroborated the authenticity of the document on Tuesday, stressing that it was not the final decision.If the court were to strike down Roe v. Wade, it would mark a radical reversal of decades of precedent that would separate the US from most of the Western world on reproductive rights.The official opinion would move against a global trend toward freer access to abortion, and position the US with a very small list of countries that have made efforts to restrict access in recent years.Social media users tweeted in support of Bridgers."thank u to phoebe bridgers for sharing her abortion story. this kind of transparency helps," one user posted."seeing @phoebe_bridgers talk openly about her abortion is so radical yet it shouldn't have to be," another said, adding: "gives me hope for those who still have to hide."The Grammy-nominated musician has previously opened up about her personal experiences in an effort to destigmatize wider societal issues.In a 2021 documentary, she spoke about her thoughts on mental health, and the challenges women face in the music industry.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.