Arsonists convicted in 2017 Tulare County Pier Fire sentenced

The massive blaze tore through Tulare County in 2017, forcing hundreds of mountain residents to evacuate their homes.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four Visalia residents have been convicted for starting the 2017 Pier Fire near Springville.

Isiac Renteria, Richard Renteria, and Osvaldo Esparza-Guerrero pleaded guilty to several counts, including felony arson.

They were each sentenced to eight years suspended prison, with credit for three years served in custody.

A fourth defendant, Breane Ojeda, was sentenced to just over three years.

Detectives later learned the defendants deliberately set fire to a stolen car to destroy it, which ignited the flames that led to $40 million in damages.

The four convicted arsonists were also ordered to pay more than $40 million in restitution.

