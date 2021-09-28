Arsonists convicted in 2017 Tulare County Pier Fire sentenced

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four Visalia residents have been convicted for starting the 2017 Pier Fire near Springville.Isiac Renteria, Richard Renteria, and Osvaldo Esparza-Guerrero pleaded guilty to several counts, including felony arson.They were each sentenced to eight years suspended prison, with credit for three years served in custody.A fourth defendant, Breane Ojeda, was sentenced to just over three years.The massive blaze tore through Tulare County in 2017, forcing hundreds of mountain residents to evacuate their homes.Detectives later learned the defendants deliberately set fire to a stolen car to destroy it, which ignited the flames that led to $40 million in damages.The four convicted arsonists were also ordered to pay more than $40 million in restitution.