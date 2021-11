FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Pine Ridge and Sierra Unified school districts have canceled all classes on Monday as a storm hitting Central California causes flooding dangers, officials say.A Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hanford for the Creek Fire burn scar area has been extended until 4 pm.District officials said the Sierra Unified School District has also canceled all school transportation for Pine Ridge, Big Creek and Jose Basin areas.