12th annual 'Pint for a Pass' Blood Drive officially underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair and the Central California Blood Center have teamed up for a special event.

The 12th annual Pint for a Pass blood drive is now underway.

It runs through October 15 at the Fresno Fairgrounds, located on Chance Avenue.

It goes from 5 am until 2 pm at the Commerce building inside the fairgrounds.

You can enter through Gate 2 off Chance Avenue.

All donors will receive a "Buy One, Get One Free" admission voucher redeemable for the 2022 Big Fresno Fair, plus be automatically entered to win concert and horse racing tickets.

Donors can sign up and make an appointment online.

Walk-ins will also be welcome.