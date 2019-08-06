Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Danish media are reporting that a small aircraft carrying the management team for the American singer Pink crash landed and burst into flames in Denmark. No one was hurt.

Danish police on Tuesday confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.

Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national.

Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who witnessed crash hit by car trying to help victims
Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
Global stocks rebound as China eases up on currency
Paradise Police offering $20K for new officers
Friends, coworkers mourn loss of couples killed in wrong-way crash
Motorcyclist dies after crash in central Fresno
Show More
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at Victorville home
Girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home in Texas
Son of parents killed in wrong-way crash speaks out
Trump suggests red flag laws, but gun rights advocates dislike the original
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
More TOP STORIES News