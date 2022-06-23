50-acre brush fire threatening structures in Alameda County in NorCal, evacuations ordered

The fire is on the ridge between Fremont and Pleasanton, according to Fremont fire officials.
One structure is reportedly involved and the blaze is burning 50 acres, north of Niles Canyon. At this point, officials do not know what that structure is.
An evacuation order has been issued for Kilkare Road residents as well as those in the Golden Eagle Estate community. Our sister station ABC7 News was told by Pleasanton police that if the fire come down more - the residents of the Castlewood area may be asked to evacuate as well.
Officials say if you're traveling in the area of Kilcare Rd. Sunol, please drive carefully as there are many fire vehicles in the area. Foothill Rd. is closed from Bernal Ave to Castlewood Rd.
Mutual aid has been requested from Fremont Fire, Alameda County Fire and Cal Fire.
This is one of several wildfires currently burning across the Bay Area Thursday afternoon:
- Phoenix Fire - Port Costa - Evacuations Ordered & Homes Threatened
- Canyon Fire - Sunol - Evacuations Ordered & Homes Threatened
- Benicia Fire - Near Valero Refinery
- Timm Fire - Near Vacaville
Get updates about any evacuation warnings using the map below. You can also see it here.