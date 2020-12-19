Society

Pokemon professor holding Christmas giveaway in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Pokemon professor is helping young trainers catch them all this holiday season.

Yadir Ascencio and his family are hosting their inaugural Pokemon Christmas Giveaway on Saturday at their home near the corner of Malibu and San Marcos in northwest Fresno.

Pokemon collectors between the ages of four and 10 are encouraged to come by and pick up a free collectible tin and pack of sealed cards.

Ascencio says Saturday's giveaway -- which kicks off at 5:30 -- is a blend between a passion project and a mission to do some good.

"This year's been so crazy, we just wanted to put some positive vibes out there, some positive energy into the community," Ascencio said. "That's what we're going for, just to give back to those who are less fortunate. We're hoping we can wrap up a year that's been so bad with something that's positive."

Everyone who comes by Saturday's giveaway is asked to wear a mask -- and you can even stay in your car while you collect your free gift.
