Updated an hour ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police have arrested at least one person after finding a honey oil lab at home on Sierra Avenue and Phillip Avenue.Officers found at least 10 pounds of marijuana and equipment used to manufacture honey oil, including 3,200 cans of butane stacked to the roof.HITA investigators have secured the area to collect contraband, but say there is not an immediate threat to the public.