Madera Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in a dry riverbed Monday morning.
According to police, a call came in around 7 a.m. for reports of screams coming from a homeless encampment near Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.
When officers arrived, they found a vicious dog who charged at officers when they approached the man's body. As a result, officers had to shoot and kill the dog.
Investigators say they have not determined how the man died but he had several bite marks on his legs, arms and face.
This story is developing.
