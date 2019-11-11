Madera Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in a dry riverbed Monday morning.According to police, a call came in around 7 a.m. for reports of screams coming from a homeless encampment near Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.When officers arrived, they found a vicious dog who charged at officers when they approached the man's body. As a result, officers had to shoot and kill the dog.Investigators say they have not determined how the man died but he had several bite marks on his legs, arms and face.