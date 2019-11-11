homicide

Madera Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in a dry riverbed Monday morning.

According to police, a call came in around 7 a.m. for reports of screams coming from a homeless encampment near Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.

When officers arrived, they found a vicious dog who charged at officers when they approached the man's body. As a result, officers had to shoot and kill the dog.

Investigators say they have not determined how the man died but he had several bite marks on his legs, arms and face.

This story is developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderahomicide investigationhomicidebody found
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Authorities identify man stabbed to death in central Fresno
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
Erika Sandoval continues to testify in her own murder trial
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to fallen Lemoore officer fundraiser
Lemoore police shoot knife-wielding suspect who attacked officer
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old Sanger girl found, say police
3.5 earthquake rattles desert communities east of Palm Springs
Family of 5 displaced by fire in Fresno County
Show More
Mormon community hit in deadly attack leaves Mexico
2 people wounded by arrows
Halloween horror: Child bites into razor while eating candy
Officers handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
Dad fights back against peeping tom found outside teen's room
More TOP STORIES News