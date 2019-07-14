Police locate missing Merced man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Police have located a missing Merced man who went missing Friday night.___________________________________________Police say Lonnie Crosby suffers from Dementia and was last seen by family in the area of Cone Avenue at around 8:15 p.m.Family members told police, Lonnie has been known to wander away. They say he is in good health and may be capable of traveling far on foot. Officials say they received a phone ping from a cell tower in Livingston Friday night.Lonnie is 5'11" and 188 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray button-up shirt, dark-colored sweat pants with a jacket around his waist and gray bucket style hat.Anyone with information or who knows where Lonnie may be is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.