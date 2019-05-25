Police looking for suspects in deadly Central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Fresno.Fresno resident Manuel Hernandez Lopez, 24, was killed in a shooting that happened at around 3 a.m. Friday at Floradora and 11th.That's where the four victims were in a car that was partially stuck on the railroad tracks.They say two men approached their car and tried to rob them.The victims were able to speed away but not before the suspects opened fire.The two men in the front of the car were shot and the two women in the back seat were okay.Half a block away the wounded passenger and two women got out and started running.They ran to a neighbor's apartment and called 911. Lopez, mortally wounded, kept going for another half a block.A home surveillance camera shows the headlights of his car as he hit a parked white mini van, which then rolled into another parked vehicle.Police don't believe the victims were deliberate targets. They may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.The wounded man who was shot in the leg is 38 years old and in stable condition.Police are looking for the suspects, but say they do not have a good description of the men, and they don't know if they were in a vehicle.They do have surveillance video from the market, which is assisting in their investigation.