TULARE COUNTY

Police search for suspect who robbed store with knife in Porterville

Porterville Police officers are searching for this man in connection to an armed robbery at a Dino Mart in Porterville.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The store clerk told officers that the suspect entered the business just after three o'clock Tuesday afternoon and then approached the clerk, pulled out a large knife, and demanded money. After taking money from the cash register the suspect ran from the business near Henderson Avenue and Prospect Street and was last seen near the Porterville Marketplace shopping center.

As a precaution, Monache High School was placed on lockdown, as police searched for the suspect.

If you have information on the incident you're asked to call the Porterville Police department.
