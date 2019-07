FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman in Madera.Lois Dellavalle, 67, was reported missing Friday afternoon. She was last seen near Yosemite Avenue and I Street at around 5 p.m.Police say Dellavalle was wearing white capri pants and a white shirt with blue and red stripes.If you see her, you're asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.